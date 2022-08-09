I-8, SR-163 connectors in Mission Valley to close Tuesday night

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two freeway connectors in Mission Valley will be closed Tuesday night for a Caltrans project.

The closure of Interstate 8 and state Route 163 transition ramps is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Caltrans’ paving project will impact the following connectors:

Northbound SR-163 to westbound I-8

-- Caltrans detour info: Continue north on SR-163 and exit at Friars Road, turn right on Friars to Fashion Valley Road to Hotel Circle North, and on to the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Eastbound I-8 to southbound SR-163

-- Caltrans detour info: Continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector.

Caltrans added, “The outside lanes of the eastbound and westbound I-8 will be closed as well as several ramps in both directions.”

The project is expected to continue through August, according to Caltrans.

Residents and businesses in the area are being advised to expect construction noise and lights.