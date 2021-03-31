Hundreds show up for pop-up vaccination clinic in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of people showed up several hours before a vaccination pop-up clinic opened in Sherman Heights on Wednesday, all hoping to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to get vaccinated, I’m just hoping,” said Natalie Huynh.

She like hundreds of others showed up at the Sherman Heights Community Center where for one day only, 300 Pfizer vaccines will be given to those who are eligible. You must also live or work in the 92102 or 92113 zip codes.

Huynh says she’s tried to get an appointment through the county but couldn’t get through. She’s even tried all of the tips that have been given.

"You have to stay up late or get up early in the morning to try and keep hitting the refresh button," said Huynh.

And she’s worried it will get even more difficult to get an appointment as the state opens up the vaccination tier tomorrow now allowing those 50 and up to get vaccinated.

"I'm very anxious I mean because the more they open the more people will be trying to get vaccinated," Huynh added. "The chances to get in line is even harder.”

While the amount of vaccines the county receives is expected to increase, Supervisor Nora Vargas says by setting up pop-ups like this, they can gauge the interest of those who want to get vaccinated in specific neighborhoods and have a plan in place in anticipation of the arrival of more vaccines.

"The goal is to make sure we build an infrastructure so that as soon as we get vaccines we get vaccines into people's arms," Vargas said.

Another pop-up clinic is already being scheduled for next month. So those who came today can get their second dose.