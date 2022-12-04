Hundreds of seniors receive Christmas gifts from volunteers

SAN DIEGO (KGT) — It’s the season of giving, and on Sunday, hundreds of seniors received a holiday surprise.

A nonprofit called Elderhelp partnered with UPS to deliver gifts to 350 seniors in San Diego. They dropped off poinsettias, $25 gift cards, and handwritten Christmas cards. Volunteers have been working since the summer to make it happen.

“Not just delivering the amenity, but also stopping and hand connecting and having a conversation with our seniors, so they feel connected," said Deborah Martin, CEO of Elderhelp. "Many of them don’t have family around this time of year, so our visit is especially critical."

This tradition came about 19 years ago from one UPS worker with an idea to help the older population during the holidays. Elderhelp says it makes a huge impact on these seniors. For many, this will be their only gift.

Learn more about the nonprofit at www.elderhelpofsandiego.org.