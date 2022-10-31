Hundreds of golfers dress up for Halloween to support charities in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 100 golfers all decked out in Halloween gear took to the links Monday morning to raise money for charities around San Diego County.

Exactly one year ago, Robert Brienza was setting up for the annual Hensel Phelps golf tournament.

When he got the call from his wife, his daughter Gabby had suffered a seizure. She was rushed to Rady’s Children’s Hospital.

"That’s why giving back is important, you don’t know when you’re going to need something like that in your life or that support in your life," said Brienza.

Thankfully, Robert’s daughter has fully recovered. But, this has given Robert more motivation to find ways to support organizations like Rady’s Children’s Hospital.

This year’s golf tournament brought in hundreds of golfers decked out in their favorite costumes. All there to swing some clubs, while raising money for charities.

"We don't just build projects here in San Diego," said Steve Friar with Hensel Phelps.

"We're part of the community we live and work here our children go here. Most of the team have kids who have gone to Rady's.”

Robert says he’s glad to see so many people support organizations like Rady’s and says he’s already working on making sure next year’s tournament is bigger and better.

In total – this golf tournament has raised $214,000. All of that will be divided up among the three charities.