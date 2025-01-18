Hundreds expected to participate in the People's March at Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Hundreds of registered attendees will gather at Waterfront Park today for the People's March in San Diego, a demonstration aimed at unity and "standing with every marginalized and oppressed individual," according to organizers.

The event was set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with a performance from a local protest band, The Resizters, with attendees scheduled to gather from noon to 4 p.m. at 1600 Pacific Highway.

"A bold demonstration of resistance and solidarity. The march brings together individuals from all walks of life united by a shared commitment to justice, democracy, and a better future for all,'' march organizers said in a statement.

The lineup will feature the following confirmed speakers:



Genevieve Jones-Wright, executive director, Community Advocates for Moral and Just Governance;

Nicanora Montenegro, regional president of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations;

Dr. Cherry Robinson, Climate Reality Project;

Christina Griffin-Jones, community organizer & human rights activist;

Genoveva Aguilar, labor leader;

Tazheen Nizam, Council on American-Islamic Relations;

Daniel Hernandez, San Diego 350 Youth;

Xochitl Ozomatli Vazquez, AYI A Yollotl Initiative;

Janice Rothstein, Communist Party USA, SD Chapter;

Amber St. James, activist & drag queen;

Cheryl Canson, Treat M.I. Don't Mistreat M.I.;

Gina Burns, Moms Against Torture;

Essie Baradar, The Raging Grannies;

Laila Aziz, Pillars of the Community;

Claire Groebner, CCF - Community Centric Fundraising;

Asma Whitekiller, Steps Across Borders

Pieces by local wordsmiths

"The lineup of diverse voices with deep roots in the community reflects the organizers commitment to standing with every marginalized andoppressed individual," organizers said.

Attendees are set to march after the rally south on Harbor Drive and north on Pacific Highway to return to Waterfront Park for organized discussions, networking, performances and additional speakers.

Organizers said the event "aims to remind policymakers that true power lies with the people and to inspire continued collaboration amongst a

wide swath of aligned organizations. With attendance expected to grow into the

thousands, this is a pivotal moment to show that injustice and destructive policies will no longer be tolerated."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

