Hundreds come to Balboa Park as City of San Diego holds job fair to fill 2,000+ openings

Fhernando Hernandez graduated from San Diego State University last year. Since then, he’s been on a mission to find a job.

He graduated with a degree in Psychology, but finding a job in that field hasn’t been easy.

So, he’s been looking at other career paths.

“As a stagehand, it’s sporadic. As of right now, there aren’t too many gigs. It’s difficult right now," Hernandez says. "It seems like everyone is trying to find a job. It’s competitive. I feel like everyone is trying to get on their best game right now.”

Hernandez heard about the job fair the City of San Diego is hosting. Across more than 30 departments, the city has more than 2,000 job openings right now.

As one of the largest employers in the region, city officials say they’re trying to make sure the work force reflects the vibrancy and diversity that make up San Diego.

In order to keep employees, the city offers room for career growth.

“Coming in and getting an entry level position — it’s a great place to start and then grow. Grow within the city and move to different departments,” Marisol Aguilar with the City of San Diego says.

And that’s something Hernandez is looking for as he hopes he’ll find the right match.

“I’m just trying to browse and see what’s available and there’s a lot,” Hernandez says.

The city also set up a room where people could fill out applications online. They also had interview rooms ready, as they expected some people to walk out of the fair with a job.