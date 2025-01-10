‘How is my insulin going to stay cold’ some residents on edge as power shutoffs loom

JULIAN, Calif. Rowen Boivin needs refrigerated insulin and is on edge as the possibly of another power shutoff in his community is likely.

“It’s life threatening,” said Boivin, who works at a grocery store in Julian.

The 19-year-old said a month ago when SDG&E turned the power off in his town, his insulin vials went bad after the refrigerator they were in got too warm.

“With my insulin if it’s not cooled down and my pump’s not working, and I can’t charge it up, it means I go to DKA which means I have to go to the hospital.”

Some Julian residents were without power on Thursday as SDG&E implemented more planned shut offs to avoid creating wildfires.

The utility restored electricity to everyone by Thursday afternoon but said 74,652 customers in San Diego County remained at risk of having their power cut off until 4 p.m. Friday.

With multiple wildfires still raging in Los Angeles and strong Santa Ana winds forecasted, residents are being encouraged to take precautions.

“It’s a bit of mixed emotions, brings memory from what we went through in (the) 2003, 2007 fires,” said Martin Rosales, executive director of the Whispering Winds Catholic Camp & Conference Center.

Fire destroyed nearly 80% of the camp in Julian in 2003, he said adding he understands why power shut offs are necessary.