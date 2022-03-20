House of Ukraine holds easter egg festival, rally for support

BALBOA PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — The House of Ukraine held its Pysanka Festival at the Hall of Nations in Balboa Park on Saturday.

"There's a saying in Ukraine. As long as pysanky are written, Ukraine will survive," Nadia Haywas, Vice President of the House of Ukraine, said.

Pysanky are Ukrainian Easter eggs that are colorful and intricately decorated. Haywas says they symbolize rebirth and the cycle of life.

"Depending on which region of Ukraine you are from, you will see different designs, different symbols," said Haywas.

During the event, people were able to design their own pysanka. There were also Easter eggs for sale, as well as "I Stand With Ukraine" t-shirts and totes.

Haywas says all proceeds will go towards humanitarian aid in Ukraine. So far, the group has collected medical kits, gear for the Ukrainian army, donations for refugees, and others displaced by the war.

"People in Ukraine are dying. People are waiting for bread and breadlines are being shot down. This has to stop," said Haywas.

Haywas says since Russia's invasion, the House of Ukraine has seen an increase in visitors wanting to learn about their culture and how they can help.

"I know that this is absolutely wrong and that Putin is a monster," said Sylvia Cavins.

Cavins stopped by the event to donate and express her support.

"Tell them we're behind them… so many people are," said Cavins.

Not far from the festival, Ukrainians and others gathered in the center of Balboa Park for their weekly "Stand With Ukraine" rally.

Haywas says it's important to keep the momentum going as Ukrainians fight to protect their country and freedom.

"Ukraine will need support and help for a very, very long time," said Haywas.

For more information on how to help including a list of high-priority donations, click here.