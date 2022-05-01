House fire in Logan Heights displaces two adults, two children

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four residents were displaced from a house fire that also caused $60,000 in damage in Logan Heights, fire officials said Sunday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched at 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the fire in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard, according to a fire incident log.

Crews saw smoke and flames coming from a room attached to a single-family home and knocked down the blaze by 1:51 a.m. Sunday.

Two adults and two children were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was a heating element in the bedroom.

Estimated damage to the structure was $50,000, with $10,000 damage to the contents.

