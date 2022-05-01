Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

House fire in Logan Heights displaces two adults, two children

Birds rescued from fire at San Diego apartment complex
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File photo
Birds rescued from fire at San Diego apartment complex
Posted at 4:25 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 19:25:50-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four residents were displaced from a house fire that also caused $60,000 in damage in Logan Heights, fire officials said Sunday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched at 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the fire in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard, according to a fire incident log.

Crews saw smoke and flames coming from a room attached to a single-family home and knocked down the blaze by 1:51 a.m. Sunday.

Two adults and two children were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was a heating element in the bedroom.

Estimated damage to the structure was $50,000, with $10,000 damage to the contents.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!