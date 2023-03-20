Watch Now
Hot Chocolate Run returns to San Diego

The Hot Chocolate Run made its return to downtown San Diego Sunday morning. The runners raised money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. In 2022, runners raised almost $34,000.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Mar 19, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You'd run for a good cause — but what about for chocolate?

The Hot Chocolate Run made its return to downtown San Diego Sunday morning.

One thing that unites these runners is a love for chocolate. The runners started at Petco Park and ran for five, 10 or 15 kilometers.

They went through Balboa Park, all the way to University Avenue.

Four generations of one family ran together, including their 83-year-old matriarch.

"This is her fourth time doing the race. She always wants to do it, so this is my last time doing it and she wanted to make sure she did it this time," Karolyn Woolfolk said.

Participants are rewarded with a mug of hot cocoa at the end of their run, but it's not just about the chocolate.

The runners also raised money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. In 2022, runners raised almost $34,000.

