Homeless man killed in crash near I-8 in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 65-year-old homeless man was killed when he was struck by a Mercedes Sprinter Van near the Interstate 8 Freeway in the Midway District of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

The collision was reported at approximately 8:17 p.m. Friday and upon their arrival, San Diego Police officers learned a 74- year-old man driving the 2008 black van on the freeway transitioned to the 3600 block of Camino Del Rio West, then struck the victim, who was walking in the eastbound lane, said Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian died at the scene from traumatic injuries.

The driver of the van and his two passengers were not injured and driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision, Heims said.

The department's Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

