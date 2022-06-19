Home fire knocked down quickly in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire inside a home was quickly knocked down Sunday in the Clairemont neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 3:28 p.m. Sunday and firefighters arrived at 4712 Andalusia Ave. at 3:32 p.m., according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online incident log.

Firefighters reported at 3:45 p.m. the blaze was knocked down.

Overhead electric wires fell onto one of the fire trucks and SDG&E crews were on their way to the scene.

No cause of the fire was immediately reported and a fire investigator was assigned.