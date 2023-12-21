Holiday travel rush begins, San Diego International Airport expects peak on Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — AAA predicts 7.5 million people will fly around the country between Thursday, Dec. 21, and New Year's Day. The San Diego International Airport expects Saturday, Dec. 22, to be its busiest day of the holiday season.

From a nationwide-perspective, the FAA predicted Thursday would be the busiest travel day for people flying to their destinations. Nearly 50,000 flights were scheduled to take off across America on Dec. 21.

Inside Terminal Two of the San Diego International Airport, 10News noticed a consistent flow of people making their way through security.

One traveler said getting to the airport was somewhat difficult.

"There was a vehicle crash that shut down one of the rental car entrances," says Gary Charland. "We had to find our way around that. I'm running a little bit behind, but now that I'm here it's been very quick. Got through the United counter very quick."

Charland was in San Diego for a work conference, but is now making his way home just in time for the holidays.

The San Diego Airport Authority wants to remind passengers that they could see a little more traffic than usual as more people travel to the airport. Another factor is the ongoing construction at Terminal One.

Travel experts recommend arriving at the airport at least two hours before your flight, and three hours if it's an international flight.

San Diego airport staff is prepared to process 80,000 people daily from Saturday through New Year's Day.