Hillcrest street closure part of UCSD health project

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Starting Monday through mid-2024, a street in the Hillcrest neighborhood will be closed to vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic as part of a University of California San Diego Health building project, officials announced Thursday.

The closure of Bachman Place between Hotel Circle South and Montecito Way "marks another milestone" in construction on approximately 10 acres of the UC San Diego Hillcrest campus, according to a news release. The project is a multi-phase, 15-year plan to redevelop the university's 60-acre medical campus.

According to UC San Diego, the revamp will also provide "new facilities, new technology, increased capacity, expanded patient care offerings, workforce housing, and other innovative community services and amenities."

The project also involves creating a new road connection at Bachman Place and Arbor Drive and extending First Avenue to the north for a patient drop-off corridor. Construction crews will widen sections of Arbor Drive and Bachman Place to accommodate various types of vehicles, and feature new bike lanes.

The project's first phase includes a 250,000-square-foot outpatient pavilion and a 1,850-space parking structure for patients and employees.

UC San Diego Health officials said planned upgrades and construction for the Hillcrest campus "will be synchronized to reduce the impact on the surrounding community while ensuring current, critical campus functions remain operational."

A vehicle traffic study of determined that delays in the peak commute period would be no more than 10 minutes and mostly in the three- to the five-minute range for most re-routed traffic, UC San Diego officials said.

Officials also said that traffic signals have been adjusted to minimize impacts and a turnaround on Bachman Place for drivers who inadvertently entered the closed road.