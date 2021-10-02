Hillcrest Rite Aid pharmacy robbed of pills

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pharmacy in the Hillcrest neighborhood was robbed of pills, police said Saturday.

A man went into the pharmacy inside Rite Aid at 535 Robinson Ave. at 9:44 p.m. Friday and jumped the counter, demanding the employee give him pills, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect took an unknown amount of pills and ran away toward the front of the store, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a man with braided hair and wearing a black shirt with a white shirt underneath and black pants.

Robbery detectives were investigating.

