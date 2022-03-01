Hillcrest business owner is a native of Ukraine, donates sales to country

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans who have family and friends in Ukraine are doing what they can to help people survive the Russian invasion.

Daria Nadar just opened "Oh My Cake" in Hillcrest three months ago.

She moved to San Diego for school several years ago and then got married, but her parents and siblings are all in her native Ukraine.

"Tuesday night, I was getting ready to sleep, and my dad texted me, "The war has started." My heart dropped. I could not believe this is happening," said Nadar.

Nadar said there was no way she could watch the heartbreaking images coming out of eastern Europe without doing something.

"There's no way I can pretend I live here peacefully life. I feel guilty, even smiling, to be honest. There was no way I would not do anything about it," said Nadar.

Her family is sheltering in a basement outside the Capital city.

"They're sleeping in their basements, just in case, their windows are blocked. They did everything possible to stay safe and not draw attention to the house or anything," said Nadar.

She's turning her passion for baking into a purpose, donating twenty-five percent of her sales to the National Bank of Ukraine.

"A dollar goes a really long way back home."

Customers like Sarah Uribe are eager to show their support.

"It's important that the world stay free and that no one stops it," said Uribe.

At the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park, people continue to drop off donations, flowers, and messages of solidarity. Vera Skop, a board member, also has family and friends living in Ukraine.

"They're scared, but they're resilient, and many of them also said, what do you want from us? They said tell the world what is happening," said Skop.

Skop would like to see more involvement and support from the United States.

"We are the leader of the free world. We are so lucky to be here. So lucky to be here, so lucky to have the richest, most powerful country in the world, and that comes with responsibility, and it comes with responsibilities to save those 44 million people who are dying, dying for the values that we hold dear," said Skop.

Nadar is scared but confident in the patriotism of her people.

"I think a lot of people underestimated our country. A lot of people did not expect, I personally did not expect how things are going, but our guys are just fighting to the end," said Nadar.

There are several ways to donate to help the people of Ukraine. More information is available at http://houseofukraine.org/.