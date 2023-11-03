'Highway Man' honored with new exhibit at San Diego Automotive Museum

For 50 years, the 'Highway Man' used to help broken-down drivers on Interstate 8 in San Diego County.

He retired from his self-created job in 2019. But now, Thomas Weller is being honored in a unique way.

Weller's modified car looked different than the other cars on the road, and now it will stand out at the San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park too.

"It is eight different cars put together to make one," Weller says proudly.

Weller's rescue car is now featured as the newest exhibit at the museum.

"It's a great honor," he says. Weller helped out broken down drivers for decades, hoping to help other people and make their lives a little bit easier, for free.

"When (drivers) realize and find out i'm just there to help them, I've had grown men cry."

While the drivers may not have realized it, Weller says they were helping him as much as he was helping them.

"When I got really depressed, all I had to do was go out and help one person on the freeway. And my depression was lifted."

Weller had a stroke before he was forced into retirement. He wishes he was still physically able to do what he loves.

"I don't have the outlet for raising my depressed mood anymore."

While he never took payment, he's getting repaid in recognition at the museum. The exhibit offers him a thank you for what he was able to do for others.

"It is pretty incredible, pretty incredible," he says. "I wasn't there just for fun. But to me, it was the best fun in the world."

The exhibit opened on Monday. Weller says he hopes the car stays at the museum for the rest of his life.