High school shooting deaths outside Atlanta make Georgia No. 1 in campus gun fatalities, injuries this year

Two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Another nine victims were taken to hospitals with injuries, the GBI said.

The suspect -- 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at Apalachee High School -- was encountered by officers within minutes, and he immediately surrendered and was taken into custody, the GBI said. He will be charged with murder and he will be tried as an adult, the GBI said.

The mass shooting about 60 miles northeast of Atlanta was the latest tragedy involving gun violence at schools in a state with one of the least restrictive gun laws in America.

The shooting made Georgia the leader in injuries and deaths for shootings on school campuses this year with a total of 15, according to Gun Violence Archive, a national database that tracks gun violence.

Giffords, a national organization dedicated to saving lives from gun violence, gives Georgia a "F" grade when it comes to gun laws.

The organization is led by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot during a constituent event on Jan. 8, 2011 in Tucson. A gunman shot her in the head, killed six others and injured a dozen at the "Congress On Your Corner" event.

Giffords, who is married to U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, co-founded the organization after the 2013 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Giffords, the organization, notes that in Georgia people can carry concealed weapons on college campuses. Further, it says there are no universal background checks or waiting periods nor assault weapon restrictions or large capacity magazine bans, resulting in a "F" grade.

It also found that Georgia in 2022 had the 14th highest gun rate death among all states.

Meanwhile, the organization gave California an "A" letter grade for having the strongest gun safety laws in the nation.

The organization said California has universal background checks and waiting periods as well as assault weapons restrictions and minimum age laws to possess firearms.

It also found that California had the seventh lowest gun death rate in the country in 2022.

Meanwhile, California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday addressed the shooting at an unrelated news conference.

He said California has gone from being a state with one of the highest levels of gun violence to now one of the lowest because of its tough gun laws.

ABC News contributed to this story.

