High levels of bacteria are impacting beaches up and down San Diego's coastline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Visitors still in Coronado for the Thanksgiving holiday were disappointed Monday to find water contact advisories posted at the beach just north of Hotel Del.

The Lloyd sisters hoped for a dip in the ocean before returning home to Nevada.

"I was going to go swimming with my little sister. We're gonna get shells from the water," said Arianna LLoyd.

Instead, they settled for shells from the sand. San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health says recent testing shows bacteria levels exceed state health standards at two Coronado beaches.

Farther south, the Imperial Beach shoreline has been closed since mid-November and on and off for the last few years. People who live here are used to the beach closures.

"It's no surprise to me that it's closed. They close it quite often, unlike the beaches up north, " said Jesse Whitmire, an Imperial Beach resident.

Several beaches north of Coronado are also included in the advisories.

Parts of the shoreline from Ocean Beach up to Cardiff State Beach showed levels of contamination that exceeded state health standards.

The latest advisories and closures can be found here: https://www.sdbeachinfo.com/# [sdbeachinfo.com]

