Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Heat wave on the way to San Diego County

Summer Heat Trends
Ted S. Warren/AP
In this Wednesday, June 30, 2021 photo, a U.S. flag flies with the sun in the background in downtown Seattle.
Summer Heat Trends
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 23:35:43-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A heatwave is on the way to San Diego County, so be sure to stay hydrated out there!

Temperatures will gradually warm up, and by Tuesday, San Diego's inland, mountain and desert communities will see hot conditions.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. and lasting through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Temperatures will be near 120 degrees in the desert by next weekend.

Desert 7-day.jpg

While inland communities aren't under a warning, they will also fall victim to warmer temperatures.

INLAND 7-DAY.jpg

The National Weather Service said temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average. The ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting highs in the upper-80s, beginning Tuesday into next weekend.

NWS suggests the following to beat the heat:

  • Never leave kids or pets in the car
  • Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
  • Avoid grueling tasks during the hottest part of the day

San Diego County has cool zonesaround the county so people can find relief from the hot temperatures.

San Diegans can also find relief at the beach. Coastal communities will see mostly sunny conditions with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Pride Info

Exploring San Diego

Click Here for Pride Info