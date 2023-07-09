Heat wave on the way to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A heatwave is on the way to San Diego County, so be sure to stay hydrated out there!

Temperatures will gradually warm up, and by Tuesday, San Diego's inland, mountain and desert communities will see hot conditions.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. and lasting through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Temperatures will be near 120 degrees in the desert by next weekend.

While inland communities aren't under a warning, they will also fall victim to warmer temperatures.

The National Weather Service said temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average. The ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting highs in the upper-80s, beginning Tuesday into next weekend.

NWS suggests the following to beat the heat:



Never leave kids or pets in the car

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Avoid grueling tasks during the hottest part of the day

San Diego County has cool zonesaround the county so people can find relief from the hot temperatures.

San Diegans can also find relief at the beach. Coastal communities will see mostly sunny conditions with highs in the mid-70s.