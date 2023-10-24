Healthcare workers at Kindred Hospital in University Heights go on strike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Healthcare workers from Kindred Hospital in University Heights went on strike Monday after the two sides failed to come to terms during months of negotiations.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Pena spoke to one of the staff members, pharmacist Robin Ohren, about how things got to this point and what they're hoping for.

Kindred Hospital sent the following statement to 10News on Monday:

"We highly value our employees and the excellent care they provide to our patients. In regard to today's union activity, we submitted a formal proposal to union representatives on Oct. 10, 2023, and have yet to receive a formal counter proposal. We remain committed to meeting and negotiating in good faith with the union, with the hopes of reaching a fair and equitable resolution. Today's activity will not distract us from our priority of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care with our compassionate and dedicated clinical teams."

Watch the video at the top of this page to see what Ohren said during her interview with Pena.