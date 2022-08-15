Watch Now
Health officials lift closure of north beach in Coronado

Coronado beach closure sign
A sign posted at a beach parking lot in Coronado
Posted at 7:17 PM, Aug 14, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A water-contact closure was lifted Sunday for North Beach in Coronado.

Recent water quality samples met state health standards, according to The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The action included the beach north of Pine Avenue up to Coronado Dog Beach.

The following beaches remained under advisory:

-- Tidelands Park in Coronado;

-- Campland and North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay;

-- La Jolla Cove, and Children's Pool in La Jolla.

Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and may cause illness. The ocean shoreline from the International Border to Pine Avenue in Coronado will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

