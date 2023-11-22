Watch Now
Gunman sought in Bay Terraces shooting that left one person injured

Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 22, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police Wednesday launched a search for a suspect in a shooting in the Bay Terraces neighborhood that sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the San Diego Police Department, just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, two men were arguing in an apartment-complex parking lot at 6800 Potomac St. when the suspect shot the other man.

The suspect fled, while the 52-year-old victim went to Paradise Valley Hospital. He was then transported via ambulance to Scripps Mercy Hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to his left upper chest, police said.

No specific description of the suspect was provided.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

