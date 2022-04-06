Gun-wielding thief robs University Heights liquor store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A thief pulled a gun on an employee at a University Heights-area spirits shop Wednesday and stole liquor from the business, authorities reported.

The robber, described only as male, entered Summer's Liquor in the 4600 block of Park Boulevard shortly before 7:30 a.m. and began putting display items into a bag he was carrying, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"When an employee confronted (him), the (thief) produced a handgun and demanded the employee give him bottles of alcohol, and the employee complied," SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

The robber fled with an undetermined amount of merchandise, Foster said.