Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Gun-wielding thief robs University Heights liquor store

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 16:54:01-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A thief pulled a gun on an employee at a University Heights-area spirits shop Wednesday and stole liquor from the business, authorities reported.

The robber, described only as male, entered Summer's Liquor in the 4600 block of Park Boulevard shortly before 7:30 a.m. and began putting display items into a bag he was carrying, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"When an employee confronted (him), the (thief) produced a handgun and demanded the employee give him bottles of alcohol, and the employee complied," SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

The robber fled with an undetermined amount of merchandise, Foster said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!