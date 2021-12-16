Gun-toting thieves rob Miramar gas station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pair of thieves, one wielding a handgun, robbed a Miramar-area gas station early Wednesday.

The unidentified robbers, described only as male, confronted a clerk at the Arco station in the 9700 block of Carroll Center Road and demanded cash about 3:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

They then went behind the sales counter, took money from a cash register and grabbed tobacco products from a shelf before leaving the business and fleeing the area on foot, Officer Sarah Foster said.

The thieves remained at large as of Wednesday afternoon, Foster said.