Good Samaritans rescue woman from burning car after crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Witnesses jumped into action to rescue a woman from her burning car after a crash on a Mission Valley off-ramp early Monday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 8 when it crashed and overturned at the off-ramp to Hotel Circle.

A passing truck driver and a security guard at a nearby hotel saw the car burst into flames and then ran towards the scene.

The good Samaritans broke a window and pulled the trapped driver from the fiery wreckage as it exploded multiple times.

Emergency responders rushed the woman to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

The two good Samaritans were not injured.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.