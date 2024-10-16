Global Summit: '1% for the Planet' brings hundreds of environmental activists to Balboa Park

Hundreds of environmental experts, scientists, and activists are in San Diego for a global summit at the San Diego Natural History Museum.

The event is organized by 1% for the Planet, a group that partners businesses willing to donate 1% of their annual sales with environmental organizations making an impact.

“It can be overwhelming to think about all the things facing our planet,” said Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. “So give 1% and do it next year, and the year after, with this growing global community.”

One local business involved is Pure Project, a craft brewery in San Diego. They’ve partnered with WILDCOAST, an ocean conservation organization.

“WILDCOAST’s mission is to conserve coastal and marine ecosystems,” said Serge Dedina, the group's executive director. He explained that their partnership is helping clean the polluted Tijuana River Valley. “We’ve built trash booms and retention devices to stop trash from flowing into the valley and ocean.”

The summit will be open to the public on Thursday.

