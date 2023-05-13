Watch Now
Garage fire spreads to second floor of house in Torrey Pines

Posted at 11:54 AM, May 13, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A house fire in the Torrey Pines area, possibly caused by an e-bike charging in the garage, spread from the garage into the second floor of the residence, officials said Saturday.

At 5:50 p.m. Friday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews found a garage on fire with two cars inside in the 3700 block of Torrey View Court, just east of Interstate 5 and north of Carmel Mountain Road, according to a fire incident report.

The blaze was controlled by 6:21 p.m.

Everyone was out of the residence when crews arrived, and no injuries were reported. Four adults and two dogs were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire department's metro arson strike team said the fire was accidental. Damage to the structure was estimated to be $250,000, with $100,000 in damage to its contents, the department said.

