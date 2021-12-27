Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Garage fire in La Mesa leaves three displaced

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
san_diego_fire_rescue_sdfrd_logo.jpg
Posted at 6:51 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 21:51:06-05

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) — Three people were uninjured, but displaced, by a fire in a home's garage Sunday, a Heartland Fire & Rescue dispatcher said.

The dispatcher said a report came in at 5:15 a.m. of a fire in a single-story home at 1631 69th St. in Lemon Grove.

"When firefighters arrived they found smoke and fire in an attached garage and they knocked the fire down pretty quickly within just a few minutes," said the dispatcher. "The three occupants were already outside of the home."

The occupants of the home were not identified.

Two battalion chiefs, four fire engines and a fire truck responded to the blaze. The city of San Diego Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire was not yet known and damage estimates were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE