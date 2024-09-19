GAO report: Navy's sailor shortage impacting ship maintenance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new survey shows Navy ships aren't getting the maintenance they need because there aren't enough sailors, and that could lead to major consequences down the line.

This report comes from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

There are nearly 60 warships in San Diego, and researchers say if they aren't properly maintained, it will impact the Navy's overall readiness to act in time of crises.

Sailors aboard warships are tasked with not only operating the ship but also maintaining it.

A lot of the maintenance is preventative and meant to avoid bigger issues in the future.

"Those bigger problems cost money, and they keep bigger ships from being able to sail when they're needed for missions. So there have been problems with amphibious ships, for example, that sailed out of San Diego that are needed to perform missions, and had to turn around after something big breaks and they go right back into port," says GAO spokesperson Diana Maurer. "Some of the reasons why those big things break is because the sailors are unable to do the necessary maintenance that's required to keep those systems operational."

The GAO says the Navy recognizes the issues at hand and is working to address them.

You can read the GAO's full report here.