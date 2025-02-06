FULL INTERVIEW: San Diego Sheriff addresses local law enforcement's role in immigration enforcement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sheriff Kelly Martinez sat down with ABC 10News to explain the role of the sheriff's office in immigration enforcement as the Trump administration places border security in its crosshairs.

Martinez emphasized that the San Diego County Sheriff's Office follows SB 54, or the California Values Act, which means that local law enforcement agencies can opt out of participating in federal immigration enforcement and deportations.

"Local law enforcement doesn't enforce immigration, we don't ask immigration status, and the same stands for the sheriff," she told 10News.

10News reporter Ryan Hill asked Martinez if SDSO has been in contact with ICE or the Department of Homeland Security about their presence in the county.

"They mostly involved notifying us when they're going to be doing things and explaining their positions," she said. "We addressed community concerns about Border Patrol supposedly lurking in front of schools and similar issues."

Martinez went on to say the public perception that Border Patrol is sitting in front of schools or hospitals is misinformation.

"They target criminal immigrants for deportation," she said.

"To be clear: They're not going into schools, churches or other places formerly deemed safe zones?" Hill asked in a follow-up question.

"That's what they're telling me, and we haven't seen that," Martinez replied.

ABC 10News also covered the following topics on the immigration issue with the sheriff:



Enforcement practices and community concerns

Handling of undocumented individuals in local jails

Impact of the new administration

Relationship with the County Board of Supervisors

Head to the video player at the top of this page to watch the full interview.