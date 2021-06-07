Friends, family, students remember University City teacher after sudden death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just last year, Donna Fallon was voted as Teacher of the Year at University City High School. She passed away suddenly last week leaving this community shocked and heartbroken.

Flowers, pictures, and hand written notes now cover the door of Fallon’s classroom, the place where she spent decades teaching AP English and being the Director of the ASB.

The school’s principal, Jeff Olivero, said during a celebration on campus last week with students and staff present, Fallon got sick and needed CPR.

"None of us were quite sure what she was suffering. She ended up having an aneurism and it was difficult for our students and staff as we tried to navigate forward," Olivero said.

Olivero wasn’t just a colleague he was a friend. He worked with Fallon’s husband, who is a principal at a middle school. He even attended their wedding years ago.

Even though this loss hits closer to home for him, he said it’s something that affects so many lives. Those of past and present students and faculty and staff.

"Her touch and impact on this school community has been tremendous. It’s always difficult when you lose a loved one. But, in this case it impacts so many people," said Olivero

There is a GoFundMe page that has been started for her three young children. The proceeds will go towards their college education. As Olivero said, "Ms. Fallon was a big pusher of going to college.”