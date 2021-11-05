Former SD Councilwoman Barbara Bry throws hat in ring for County Assessor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Former San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry Thursday announced her candidacy for San Diego County assessor/recorder/county clerk.

The nonpartisan position is held by Republican Ernest J. Dronenburg, 78, who was decisively re-elected in 2018 over challenger Matt Strabone. He has served in the position since 2010 and his term ends in 2022.

Bry said she would use her dedication to open government and experience as a small business owner in the technology sector as assessor/recorder/county clerk.

"I will bring the values of accountability, equity and transparency to the county assessor's office to ensure that everyone pays their fair share of real estate taxes, and that whether you are a big corporation or a property owner, you receive excellent customer service and respect," said Bry, who lost to Mayor Todd Gloria in 2020.

"It's important to remember that our real estate taxes support education, mental health initiatives, projects to fight homelessness and other important programs."

Bry is the first Democrat to announce her candidacy for the position. If she wins, she would become the first woman to be San Diego County's assessor/recorder/county clerk.

