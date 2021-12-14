Former San Diego deputy Richard Fischer ordered back into custody after 'credit error'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to multiple assault charges is back in custody, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Richard Fischer was accused of assaulting women on duty between 2015 and 2017 in North and East San Diego County.

In September 2019, Fischer pleaded guilty to four felony counts of assault under color of authority, two misdemeanor counts of assault under color of authority, and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

The charges stemmed from attacks on 16 women. The victims said Fischer groped, hugged or tried to kiss them, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Fischer was sentenced to 44 months in jail in December 2019 but was released just five months later on custody credits.

However, more than a year later, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office determined an error was made, and the credits he was awarded were not accurate.

The DA's office sent ABC 10News a statement Monday evening; it reads in part:

It was determined an error had been made and the credits awarded to Mr. Fischer in the stipulation were not accurate. The DA's Office subsequently filed a motion to vacate the previous agreement and correct the error, which was granted after a hearing and resulted in the reinstatement of 949 days of custody.

As a result, Fischer was ordered back into custody and is serving the rest of his 949-day sentence in the Vista Detention Center.

He is expected to be released in March of 2023.

