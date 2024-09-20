Former San Diego County Republican Chairman's son arrested on weapons charge

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The son of the former chairman for San Diego County's Republican Party was arrested on a weapons charge, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC 10News Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, Victor Krvaric, 24, was arrested for possession of an assault weapon after deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 11000 block of Ann Arbor Lane in the Scripps Ranch area.

The arrest happened Thursday around 10:20 a.m., and Krvaric was booked into county jail.

Although the sheriff's office declined to provide more details due to the active investigation, ABC 10News obtained property documents verifying that Krvaric was arrested at a home owned by Tony Krvaric, who was the chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County for over a decade.

The document from the San Diego County Clerk's Office indicates the Tony and Jannica Krvaric Trust has held the home on Ann Arbor Lane since Feb. 1999.

Victor Krvaric was booked on a $25,000 bail and has since been released.

ABC 10News received the following statement from the Krvaric family:

"Our family is going through a difficult time right now and we ask that you respect our privacy."

This is a developing story. ABC 10News is working to gather more information.