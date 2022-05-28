Former Carmel Valley med spa doctor sentenced in federal court

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A former Carmel Valley medical spa doctor was sentenced in federal court following a guilty plea in a case where he reportedly marketed COVID-19 "cure" treatments.

Dr. Jennings Staley appeared in court on Friday where he was sentenced to 30 days in prison and two years of supervised release.

ABC 10News first exposed Dr. Staley at the start of the pandemic, after critics argued his ethics for advertising pricey un-FDA approved COVID packs with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Last summer, he pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting that he tried to smuggle hydroxychloroquine into the United States to sell his coronavirus "treatment kits", according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also reported that he admitted in his plea agreement that he abused his position of trust as a doctor in making extreme claims and then lying to the FBI when confronted about it. According to the plea agreement, he reportedly described his products as a “one hundred percent” cure, a “magic bullet,” and an “amazing weapon."

Since the fallout, Dr. Staley appeared to have been practicing at a medical spa in Orange County.

Earlier this month, the Medical Board of California issued an interim suspension order for Dr. Staley’s medical license after he reportedly admitted to using cocaine, in violation of a court order.

