Fleeing driver leads police on pursuit from Linda Vista to El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist who fled a traffic stop near Mission Bay Friday led police on a high-speed chase that ended with his arrest at an El Cajon residential complex, authorities said.

The driver -- who was believed to be a probationer, as was a second man riding in the car with him -- ran a stop sign and refused to yield when an officer tried to pull him over for a violation at Crandall Drive and Tait Street in Linda Vista at about 4:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The motorist fled to the south on Limerick Avenue, then got onto state Route 163 and continued southbound before merging onto eastbound Interstate 8. At several points during the early stages of the pursuit, the driver and his passenger hurled some type of objects out of the vehicle, police said.

After fleeing to the east through Mission Valley and past San Diego State University, the driver exited at Spring Street in La Mesa, where his passenger jumped out and bolted. Officers took him into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

The driver, meanwhile, re-entered I-8 and continued to the east as officers tailed him in squad cars and tracked the pursuit from above in an SDPD patrol helicopter.

Reaching El Cajon Boulevard in El Cajon, the fleeing man got off the freeway and headed to the north and east through the eastern San Diego County city, police said.

After crisscrossing various surface streets, the suspect finally pulled over in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of North Mollison Avenue -- believed to be where he lives -- and fled on foot into one of the rental units.

Officers followed him into the apartment, doused him with pepper spray and took him into custody at about 4:40 p.m., police said.

The suspects' names were not immediately available.