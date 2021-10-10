Five drivers arrested at DUI checkpoint near Seaworld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Five people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint near SeaWorld San Diego early Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the checkpoint was held between 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday at 2700 Ingraham St.

Of the 782 cars traveling through the checkpoint, 654 cars were screened and six drivers were evaluated, the officer. Police say eight citations were issued and five cares were impounded.

San Diego police will have another checkpoint or saturation patrol on Wednesday.

SDPD says the checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.