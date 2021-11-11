Five arrested during overnight checkpoint in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Five drivers were arrested on suspicion of drug/alcohol-impaired driving at an overnight checkpoint in Mission Bay.

Five vehicles were also impounded during the checkpoint at 4200 Mission Bay Drive, which started at 11 p.m. Wednesday and ended at 3 a.m. Thursday, according to Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.

Of the 660 vehicles that went through the checkpoint, 502 were screened and 24 drivers were evaluated, Obregon said.

Another DUI/driver's license checkpoint or saturation patrol is planned to begin Friday evening "in our ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways," Obregon said.