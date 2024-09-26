First triathlon ever was 50 years ago today, cost $1 to enter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — I am at the entrance of Fiesta Island. If you ever come down here, check out this plaque. It says the birthplace of the modern triathlon.

"Today is the day. Yes the 50th anniversary. Right on the button!," said Don Shanahan.

"50 years older that is how I feel," he added.

It was a blustery, sunny day in Mission Bay on September 25th, 1974. That’s when Don Shanahan and Jack Johnstone organized the first triathlon ever.

"It really is nostalgic. We never thought it would take off and do what it has done. We are happy it is Olympic sport. More so that millions of people have participated. That is the key," said Shanahan.

Shanahan was a runner. Johnstone was a swimmer. They were both members of the San Diego Track Club. Johnstone celebrated many anniversaries of the race before he died. I spoke with his wife.

“My one claim to fame was I was the shoe collector. I collected all those smelly shoes," said Betty Johnstone.

“How was it? Oh it was fun. No one had any idea what it would become," she added.

The creation of Ironman soon followed in Hawaii. And years later, the triathlon would become an Olympic sport. By way at the Paris Olympics, athletes had to run, bike and swim more than 30 miles total. The first one in Mission Bay was a lot shorter.

"Instead of charging 120 dollars we charged 1 dollar. No permits," said Shanahan.

A large feat to put on a small event, that paved the way for millions of athletes.