Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

First responders help two people stuck at Sunset Cliffs beach

rescue
Monkey Business Images/Storyblocks
rescue
Posted at 12:10 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 15:10:59-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - First responders rescued two people stranded by high tide on the beach below Sunset Cliffs, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said Monday.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, SDFD and lifeguards were called out to the beach near Ladera Street and 700 Sunset Cliffs Road to assist the pair, who were unable to reach the Ladera staircase, according to SDFD.

Lifeguards helped both get back up to the street. The two people were medically evaluated but declined hospital treatment, SDFD said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!