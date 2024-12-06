Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Firefighters respond to house fire in Mission Hills area

Hermosa Way fire Mission Hills 12/6/24
Sky10
The San Diego Fire &amp; Rescue Department responded to a house fire in the Mission Hills area Friday afternoon.
Hermosa Way fire Mission Hills 12/6/24
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire & Rescue Department responded to a two-alarm house fire in the Mission Hills area Friday afternoon.

According to SDFD, firefighters first received the call about the fire at 12:29 p.m., and by 12:33 p.m., the first units arrived on the scene on the 4300 block of Hermosa Way.

Sky10 flew above the fire and captured an aerial view of it. It appeared to be extinguished by 1:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition as a result of this fire, according to SDFD spokesperson Jose Ysea. No other victims were found when firefighters cleared the home.

Ysea estimated that crews would be done mopping up the scene by 3 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a crew to the area to gather more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!