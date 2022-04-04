Watch
Fire erupts at Talmadge-area motel, guests evacuated

Posted at 6:40 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 09:40:39-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire at a Talmadge-area motel prompted evacuations early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at around 4:50 a.m. at the La Cresta Motel on 4980 El Cajon Blvd., according to San Diego Police.

Police told ABC 10News they received multiple 911 calls regarding the blaze, including one from a woman who they believe may have started the fire.

Several guests were forced to evacuate as responding firefighters knocked down the fire, which was isolated to one room.

After the fire was put out, officers detained a woman and man for questioning.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was called to the scene to investigate the incident.

No injuries were immediately reported.

