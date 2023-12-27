Fire erupts at Talmadge apartment building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in the Talmadge neighborhood Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday at 4416 47th St., with the first unit arriving at 12:32 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 30 personnel responded to the scene, and crews were able to knock down the blaze in about 15 minutes.

ABC 10News learned numerous apartment residents and their pets were displaced.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

