Fire destroys car on bridge in Mount Hope area

KGTV
Posted at 6:56 AM, Feb 24, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities Thursday are investigating a fire that destroyed a car parked on a bridge in San Diego’s Mount Hope area.

At around 4:40 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the Hilltop Drive bridge over Interstate 805 in response to a vehicle fire.

Crews arrived to find a car with Nevada license plates fully engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the blaze.

San Diego Police are looking into whether the car was stolen and if the fire was an act of arson.

No injuries were reported.

