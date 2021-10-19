Fire destroys abandoned building in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A fire ripped through an abandoned building in downtown San Diego early Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported and firefighters doused the flames before they spread to other structures.

At around 1 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to 999 Park Blvd., near Broadway, in response to a fire that completely engulfed a structure.

It took responding firefighters about 70 minutes to put out the blaze, and crews contained the fire before it reached other structures and the nearby trolley line.

A crew from Coronado assisted in the firefighting effort, ABC 10News learned.

The building was previously occupied by a restaurant and market, but it had been abandoned for several months.

No one appeared to be inside and no injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.