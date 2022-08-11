Fire destroys 2 vehicles at Paradise Hills apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Residents at a Paradise Hills apartment complex were awakened by a fire that destroyed two parked vehicles early Thursday morning.

Police and fire crews were called to the 6600 block of Doriana Street just after 3:45 a.m. due to reports of a fire in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Two vehicles, a Jeep and Buick sedan, were fully engulfed next to a building, but firefighters were able to douse the flames before it spread to any structures.

ABC 10News learned arson investigators and police are looking into the cause of the fire.