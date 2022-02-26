Fire damages 10 vehicles at Logan Heights tow yard

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ten vehicles were damaged in a fire at a Logan Heights towing yard Saturday, fire officials said.

The blaze began at 12:57 p.m. Saturday at Road One towing, in the 3300 block of National Avenue, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log.

Two small recreational vehicles were fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to other vehicles parked at the towing yard. By about 1:45 p.m., fire crews had controlled the blaze.

There were no reports of injuries and no cause immediately determined.

Three fire engines, a water tender, a fire truck and a medic were assigned to the blaze with a total of 20 fire personnel on the scene.

San Diego Police Department units blocked off a portion of National Avenue.