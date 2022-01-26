Fire breaks out at University City townhouse complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire erupted at a University City townhouse complex Wednesday morning, prompting a large response from firefighters.

Just after 6:15 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the 7900 block of Playmor Terrace in response to a fire burning on the first floor of a townhouse complex.

ABC 10News learned at least 70 firefighters were on hand to battle the blaze as it reached second alarm status.

It took crews about 30 minutes to knock down the fire.

SDFD officials advised the public to avoid Playmor Terrace near Camino Tranquilo due to the clean-up and investigation.

No further information, including possible residential displacement or injuries, was released.