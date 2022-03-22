Watch
Fire breaks out at popular pizza restaurant in San Diego's Little Italy

Posted at 6:48 AM, Mar 22, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the Little Italy neighborhood early Tuesday morning in response to a fire at a well-known pizza restaurant.

At around 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at Landini’s Pizzeria (1827 India St.) to find heavy smoke coming from the eatery.

Crews broke through the front of the restaurant and knocked the fire out within 15 minutes before it could spread to nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported, according to SDFD officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

